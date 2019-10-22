Anti-bullying program travels to Northern Alabama schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - A traveling group of inspirational leaders hit the stage to expose children to the realities of bullying, but not without revving up students at Sparkman High School and getting them to loosen up before the talk.

Hydrate Campus Tour spoke on real stories about bullying, drugs, alcohol, sexting, and pornography through live performances.

Founder Tim Beck says he hopes to inspire kids to make better decisions.

"I was a 15-year-old, messed up, drugs, alcohol, suicidal, broken family and a dysfunctional home -- and man I just wished something like this would have come," said Beck. "I got arrested, put on probation, and it was a probation officer that begin to say, 'Hey I believe in you. You're better than this.'"

Beck said one in three teens suffer from depression. Five-hundred students start using drugs every day, a thousand will begin drinking.

Hydrate Campus Tour wants to change that.