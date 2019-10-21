× Woman charged with DUI and assault for Florence wreck

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence police arrested a woman for DUI after a weekend wreck that left four people injured.

The wreck happened Saturday at Helton and Bradshaw drives, Florence police said. When police got to the scene they determined that one of the drivers involved, Andrea Harrison, 40, had been driving while impaired.

Police said they searched her and her purse and found methamphetamine and prescriptions pills that were not prescribed to her.

The people involved in the wreck were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not disclose their conditions.

Harrison was charged with DUI, four counts of second-degree assault and four counts of drug possession.

She was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $17,000 bond.