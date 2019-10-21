WHNT reporter Ivy Anderson’s legacy includes boosting rescue efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. -- WHNT News 19 reporter Ivy Anderson's time with us and in this world was short, but the good that grew from her work will continue for a long time.

Back in August, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office needed money for its Project Lifesaver program.

Project Lifesaver is focused on those with a disability that increases their risk of wandering off. When Ivy learned they needed funding, she helped in the best way she knew how -- by sharing their story.

Ivy suddenly passed away three days after it aired. But her work carried on.

The transmitter program is free for those who need it, but the receivers that help track the missing -- aren't cheap for law enforcement agencies like Marshall County. They cost hundreds of dollars.

The gear is critical for those who have special needs, Alzheimer's, and dementia.

Ivy's reporting touched a generous person who anonymously donated $1,500 for the equipment. Other donations quickly rolled into the sheriff's office too.

"God works in mysterious ways," Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims. "The story she did helped bring in a lot of donations. Any time we use this equipment ... it's deployed for whatever purpose ... Ivy will be with us," Sims said.

On Monday morning, the sheriff`s office dedicated the four new lifesaver receivers in Ivy's memory. Her mother, Sharon Ervin, thanked the agency for thinking of her daughter and reminded us that Ivy is smiling down.

"Ivy would be very honored," Ervin said. "She was very passionate about her job, and she was very passionate about helping everybody, anybody that she could ever help."

At WHNT News 19, we are honored and proud to continue Ivy's legacy, reporting on stories that connect and help, making a difference in our community.

Fourteen people are active in the Marshall County Project Lifesaver program. If you or your family would benefit from a tracker, contact the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at (256) 582-2034.