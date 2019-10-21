Three arrested in Morgan County drug sweep

DECATUR, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people last week on drug-related charges.

Agents with the Drug Task Force said they were watching a house in the 1200-block of 6th Ave. SE and observed a possible drug transaction. They arrested Matthew Ryan Henderson, 29.

During the investigation, agents learned Henderson also had a hotel room in the 2100-block of Jameson Dr. SW. Agents stated they entered the room and found two other people, one of whom dropped something and tried to kick it under a bed.

Agents said the item was 14 grams of methamphetamine. They also found numerous syringes and digital scales scattered around the room.

At the hotel, agents arrested Sasha Justina Agnew, 30, who kicked the methamphetamine under the bed, and Anthony Ja’anton Schwartz, 39.

All three were taken to the Morgan County Jail.

Henderson was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and illegal possession of a pistol, Agnew was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and Schwartz was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and giving a false name to police.

Agnew’s bond was set at $5,000, Schwartz, $600, and Henderson, $12,500.

Chief Deputy Price credited the public with helping make the drug arrests.

“We continue to investigate drug activity across Morgan County and work to remove drug dealers from our neighborhoods,” he said. “The public has become a strong ally and continues to supply tips that aid us in finding these individuals.”