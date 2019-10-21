Strong Storms This Afternoon & Evening For the TN Valley

A strong cold front moves through the Tennessee Valley bringing strong to possibly severe storms Monday afternoon and evening. All of the Tennessee Valley is under a *marginal risk* for severe thunderstorms at this time. The main threat will be damaging winds. We can’t rule out an isolated tornado, but at this time, the threat is low.

Here is a look at the timing for strong storms:

The Storm Prediction Center Outlook:

Here is a breakout of the timing region by region:

Noon:

Strong storms move into west Alabama by lunch time. Heavy rain, damaging winds, and lightning are in the forecast for the Shoals at this time.

3pm:

Storms move east along I-65. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning are possible. Prepare for unsettled weather when picking up the kids from school this afternoon the metro including Huntsville and Madison County.

6pm:

The evening commute will be wet across all of the Tennessee Valley with the heaviest rain and storms east of I-65. Damaging winds are possible for Scottsboro down to Albertville points east at this time.

Midnight:

Heaviest rain is to the east. There could be a secondary wave of rain and isolated storms with the actually frontal boundary after midnight. Once that moves by, we are free and clear heading into Tuesday.

Stay ahead of these storms with our Live Alert 19 app. It has an Interactive Radar so you can track storms as they move in. You can also get lightning alerts and warnings as well.

Summary:

Heavy storms move through from noon to 7pm with one last wave (weaker) from 8pm to midnight. Damaging winds are the main threat. The weather improves Tuesday.

