Police say K9 units found a man hiding in building during burglary

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An officer making a traffic stop helped stop a burglary in progress at Farmers Furniture on Sunday.

Huntsville Police say Joshua Ben Abu Bakr is charged with burglary.

Police say the officer heard an alarm coming from a business on Memorial Parkway while making a traffic stop. When the officer investigated, he found the back door of the business had been forced open.

The officer called and waited for additional officers and two K9s to show up before entering the building. While clearing the building, police say the K9s found Bakr hiding inside with a small bag and gloves.

The incident remains under investigation.