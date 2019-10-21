NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge returns to Huntsville in April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A worldwide competition is returning to Huntsville this spring.

Registration is open for the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge.

Every year NASA challenges high school and college students around the world to create vehicles designed to travel a simulated surface of the Moon and Mars. This is the 26th year of the challenge.

Julie Clift, Education Program Specialist at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, said the mission of the challenge is more important now than ever.

"There has been an increased focus on space travel. America is really getting excited about the Space Launch System program, and really getting the rocket off the ground and getting the U.S. back into it," said Clift.

Clift said it draws international students who may look to the U.S. as the leader in space travel.

The competition course requires two students, one female, and one male, to drive across different terrain.

Registration is open now through January 16 for U.S. teams.

They expect nearly 100 teams to compete in the April competition.