More rain needed, and more rain is expected this week!

We need some serious rain to break out of the drought. Monday’s rain helped, but one good round of rain can’t ‘end’ a drought!

According to Alabama State Climatologist Dr. John Christy’s Palmer Drought Index, most of Northeast Alabama (zones 2 and 4 on this map) need around 10-12 inches of rain to end the drought.

It might not take that much rain, though. If we can find ourselves in a pattern of around 1-2 inches of rain per week soon, that would go a long way in easing or even erasing the drought conditions.

Our next chance of rain begins late Friday but really picks up this weekend. There are two schools of thought here based on the guidance we have:

(1) It rains a lot on Saturday following the European model’s solution.

(2) It rains a lot south of the Tennessee Valley, and ‘enough to count’ around here on Saturday following the American ‘GFS’ guidance.

The GFS has performed poorly lately, but it’s solution seems more viable than the European at this point. For that reason, we will keep a chance of rain in the forecast from Friday night through Sunday; however, we are stopping short of guaranteeing rain until we are sure we can trust the scenarios we see developing.

The weekend: Weekend plans? Don’t cancel them just yet. It’s a razor thin margin between a lot of rain around here and barely enough to count. For now, we’ll keep the chance of wet weather around: peaking on Saturday, dropping sharply on Sunday.

The cloudy, damp, cool set-up for Saturday actually looks very similar to last Saturday when the temperature stayed in the 60s all day. This time could be a bit cooler than that, though! As drier air begins to move in on Sunday, expect a slight temperature jump back to the 70s with some sunshine in the afternoon.

Jason

