Madison County school board chooses new superintendent

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County school leaders have announced Allen Perkins is their choice for superintendent.

After weeks of one on one interviews with five men vying for the superintendent’s job, the Madison County school board chose Tim Guinn from Russellville and Allen Perkins from Madison County as its two top finalists.

Perkins is currently the Director of Equity and Innovation at Madison County Schools. He has been with the Madison County School

system since 2002, working as a teacher, an assistant principal, a middle school principal, and as the Supervisor of Instruction.

Perkins will serve out the remainder of Matt Massey’s term, which expires in 2022. Madison County school leaders say the position will pay between $155,000 and $160,000 a year.

His projected start date is November 4, 2019.