Madison City Schools celebrates school bus drivers

MADISON, Ala. - It is National School Bus Safety Week and Madison City Schools wanted to celebrate their drivers.

They gave bus drivers coffee and biscuits as they came off their route this morning.

The school district said that drivers constantly pass stopped school buses which puts students getting on and off the bus at risk.

Sgt. Greg Dees with the Madison Police Department said that drivers need to be aware of school buses on the road to make sure children are kept safe.

"I've stopped vehicles, and they say 'what bus' and they are genuine in it. They're so focused on what they're doing in that vehicle and not what's going on outside the vehicle. And we just need them to bring 'em back to reality and be looking for that school bus and those children," said Sgt. Dees.

"Safety is the number one issue, you want to get that child there and back home in the shape that you picked them up in," said school bus driver Maryanne Pease.

Remember, if you see a school bus making a stop do not try to drive around them.