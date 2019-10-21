× Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation named #1 on national list

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation has once again taken the top spot on a national rankings list.

INTUITIVE has been named #1 on the Annual Great Places to Work 2019 Best Medium Workplaces List, presented by FORTUNE Magazine.

This is the fourth year for INTUITIVE to be named #1 and the tenth consecutive year for INTUITIVE to be a national top ten Great Place to Work.