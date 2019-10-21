Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation named #1 on national list
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation has once again taken the top spot on a national rankings list.
INTUITIVE has been named #1 on the Annual Great Places to Work 2019 Best Medium Workplaces List, presented by FORTUNE Magazine.
This is the fourth year for INTUITIVE to be named #1 and the tenth consecutive year for INTUITIVE to be a national top ten Great Place to Work.
“It’s an honor to be at the top of such an impressive list of companies across the nation. This recognition is especially rewarding because it is based on what our employees have to say about INTUITIVE and also reflects the extraordinary culture we have. We believe productivity levels and work environment are equally important. The success of our company is directly driven by employee performance, which is why our company culture is focused on putting employees first.” – INTUITIVE President, Vergenia Shelton