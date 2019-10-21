Huntsville Historic Foundation donates over $10,000 of “Color Me, Huntsville” coloring books to students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Huntsville Historic Foundation is distributing free "Color Me, Huntsville" coloring books to area third graders. Students at Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School received the coloring books on Monday.

"Color Me, Huntsville" is a bicentennial project of the HHF. Historic Huntsville Foundation executive director Donna Castellano says their goal is to create the next generation of historic preservationists by instilling an early love of Huntsville's historic places in the hearts of children.

"When we do this, the most fun that I have is when the kids come up after and they take the book and they say so tell me about this place, so tell me about this place and it becomes a little classroom where we are explaining the history of Huntsville through these buildings," says Castellano.

"Color Me, Huntsville" is a series of three coloring books, each sketched with original artwork by three Huntsville artists: Carole Foret, Christina Green, and Christina Wegman. Each book contains 8-9 sketches of Huntsville's historic homes, buildings, and sites. Each sketch has a brief article explaining the history behind the sketch.

Historic Huntsville Foundation has given away 850 coloring books to students in Huntsville City and Madison County schools so far.

In September, HHF visited five schools in Huntsville-Madison County and donated over 450 coloring books, representing an investment of $4,500. In October, HHF visited three more schools and in November, they plan on going to four additional. In total, HHF will donate more than $10,000 in coloring books to third graders in 2019.

They offer private schools and home school groups Color me, Huntsville coloring books at the production costs.