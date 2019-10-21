× Huntsville fire department says weekend fires intentionally set

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Three fires that firefighters responded to over the weekend were intentionally set, according to Huntsville Fire and Rescue.

The three fires took place at 1412 and 1418 Cavalry Street, a fire department spokesman said. Two homes and a shed behind one of the homes burned in separate incidents, fire department spokesman Capt. Frank McKenzie said.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call the Huntsville Fire Marshal’s Office at 256-427-5150.