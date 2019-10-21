× Huntsville City Schools outdoor afternoon activities cancelled Monday due to weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools cancelled all outdoor afterschool and evening activities Monday in anticipation of rain and storms moving through the area.

The school district made the announcement around 1 p.m. Monday, a few hours before possibly heavy rain and scattered storms were expected to move through.

The district said its safety team would continue to monitor weather conditions in case any changes needed to be made.