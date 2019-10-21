Humphrey’s Bar & Grill kitchen reopens after fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Humphrey's Bar and Grill kitchen is back open for business nearly six months after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

Many people say it is a downtown Huntsville staple.

"People love being here, people enjoy coming here," says Gus Hergert.

A fire in April this year closed the business for two months, then they operated with a limited menu for three months. Manager Jackie McGill says their kitchen is officially open again.

"We're really ready. We appreciate the support from the community and we hope they will come and support us more," says Jackie McGill.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue told WHNT News 19 that the fire started in the kitchen at the grill. It was ruled an accident.

"We were really lucky. The firemen said that about five more minutes and this whole block could have been compromised. It was only one room away from our liquor room," says McGill.

Humphrey's has been operating out of a food truck for the past three months. McGill says it took perseverance but they made it work.

"It definitely hasn't been easy, the menu was pretty big for a food truck menu but it was limited. There were things that people love here that we weren't able to do, unfortunately, but now we can," says McGill.

The open kitchen is good news for everyone who has been missing brunch.

"They have one of the better brunches in town. And I do enjoy coming here for because you get to sit outside and you get some acoustic music," says Gus Hergert.

McGill says they take credit for pioneering the local music scene.

"We have live music every night and there's never a cover. We have live music on Saturday and Sunday for brunches as well," says McGill.

As of Monday, Humphrey's Bar & Grill is back to the iconic downtown spot it was six months ago.

Including Happy Hour every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and daily specials.

Specials

Monday- All you can eat wings

Tuesday- Half off burgers

Wednesday- Steak night

Thursday- Half off appetizers after 9 pm

Saturday, October 26, Humphrey's will host their Halloween Party with live music from Seminole Strut.