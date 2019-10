× East Limestone Volunteer Fire hosts fish fry October 21

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual fish fry Monday afternoon.

In a tweet, the department said the fish fry is one of the few fundraisers it does to help fund operations.

The department is hoping for a large turnout.

From 4-7 p.m., you can eat in or carry out at the department, located at 15801 East Limestone Road in Athens.

East Fire cordially invites everyone to our annual Fish fry. This is one of our very few fundraisers we perform to finance the department. Hope to@see as many folks come out as possible. Media Partners please repost. pic.twitter.com/EUlggFtZ4y — EastLimestoneFire (@ELFDStation17) October 21, 2019