Shooting investigation underway in Cullman County, person of interest in custody

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A death investigation is underway in Cullman County in the Prospect Mountain Community.

The sheriff’s office says a call came in to 911 from a home on County Road 223. When deputies arrived they found three adult shooting victims, and one person was dead.

Investigators developed Matthew LeWayne Clayton of interest in the case. Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Deputies learned that Clayton was attempting to flee north up I-65 and coordinated with Alabama State Troopers and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says they received calls about a reckless driver in a vehicle matching the description on I-65 near the Elkmont exit. A crash happened near Exit 361 shortly before deputies arrived.

Deputies arrested Matthew LeWayne Clayton on unrelated charges and he will be extradited to Cullman County in connection with the shooting.

October 22, 2019

