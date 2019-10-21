Charity calls on community to donate toys for the children of fallen heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - For four years, the Fallen Heroes charity has focused on direct relief for heroes and their families.

"Fallen Heroes is representative of anybody that has put themselves on the line to serve either the country or their community," co-founder Warren Reppond said.

The Cullman-based charity started by offering chartered bow fishing trips to disabled vets and first responders. The group has also hosted special events for Gold Star families. But this Christmas they want to focus on the kids.

"We have finally been able to do something for a broader audience of children, which is what we've wanted to do for quite some time," Reppond said.

That's the idea behind the Fallen Heroes toy drive. Now they're issuing a call to the community to help provide gifts for north Alabama kids who've lost a parent who died while serving their country.

"We forget about the kids that are left behind, their mother or father made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, it kills us, but we forget about the children," said Jonathan Coggin, community partner and sales manager for FeraDyne Outdoors.

For every toy you donate, Fallen Heroes will give you a raffle ticket with the chance to win a prize package.

Prizes include outdoor equipment such as Glendale 3D buck targets, archery block and bag targets, bow fishing gaffs, archery releases, broadheads, carbon arrows, bow sights, and a bow kit.

Several prize packages are offered in the raffle.

"It's just a way of honoring those who didn't come home by doing our best to serve others," Reppond said.

Monetary donations will also be accepted on the charity's website.

There are several toy drop-off locations throughout north Alabama: