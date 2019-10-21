× Arab police officer shoots burglary suspect, authorities say; deputy crashes on way to scene

ARAB, Ala. – An Arab police officer shot a suspected burglar Monday afternoon, Marshall County authorities said.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie confirmed the shooting Monday afternoon. No other details were immediately available.

A Marshall County deputy on the way to assist Arab police lost control and crashed his vehicle on Highway 231 in Arab, near Walker’s Building Supply, Guthrie said.

The deputy possibly had a concussion and was taken to Huntsville to be checked out, Guthrie said.