Titans Keys to the Game: Los Angeles Chargers

The Tennessee Titans get set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Radio play-by-play Voice of the Titans Mike Keith gives us the Titans Keys to the Game.

"Let's talk Derrick Henry. After 100 rushing yards in Atlanta, Henry has just 100 yards on 35 carries in the last two Titans games, so key number one getting Henry to the century mark against the Chargers on Sunday. Key number two, communication on defense. Phillip Rivers is a master of making defenses pay for being out of position. The Titans need to make sure everything is hard on Rivers whether that be from the defensive line, the linebackers or the secondary. Don`t blow assignments and give Rivers big plays. Finally, the Titans need to sure up punt coverage. A 42-yard punt return at Denver set up a Broncos score. The Chargers have a great return man in Desmond King. He's returned a punt for a touchdown this season. Guys like Dan Cruikshank and Ty Smith must be great on punt coverage this Sunday at Nissan Stadium."

And don't forget, you can watch Sunday's game on WHNT News 19!