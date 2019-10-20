× Still Serving Veterans works to help veterans plug back into the community

Finding a job is a big problem for veterans when they leave the military.

Something else that’s difficult is dealing with possible mental health issues.

Still Serving Veterans helps with both job and health problems. They aren’t medical professionals, but Bill Holtzclaw says they are something else.

“We are the champions, the voice of the veterans working for those benefits – making sure they get the support and help that they need. Whether its the mental health aspect or whether it’s the community, plugging back in somewhere in the community looking for assistance, we’re a source for that.”