One person dead following shooting at a Madison Kroger

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police are investigating a shooting at the Kroger on Wall Triana Highway on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they received the call around 4:02 p.m.

Authorities said the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and later died.

WHNT News 19’s crew on scene said there is yellow tape behind the store.

Officers are taking pictures of the scene and looking through cars.

Kroger confirmed that the store is still open.

