DeKalb County radio station evicted from studio, listeners set up GoFundMe

Posted 11:20 am, October 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23AM, October 20, 2019

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A familiar DeKalb County radio station left the airwaves Friday.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tyler Pruett confirmed  WFPA was evicted from their studio after failing to pay rent.

Pruett further stated the station had multiple notices before they were evicted.

One listener set up a GoFundMe to get the station back on the air. As of late Sunday morning, $330 had been raised.

WHNT News 19 has reached out to WFPA but didn’t receive an immediate response.

