× Cupcakes for ‘Cupcake’: Community rallies together to help search efforts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

At 1 p.m., Birmingham Police Department personnel, Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel, additional surrounding agencies and volunteers conducted a grid search in connection with the kidnapping investigation of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

The search was conducted in the eastern area of Birmingham which extended about two miles, Birmingham Police say.

The area was just north of Springville Road near Huffman Road. The search was completed at 5:30 p.m. and did not produce any evidence to aid in the investigation.

3 p.m.

The community is continuing to step up in the search for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

Sunday, a Birmingham church hosted a fundraiser to increase the Crimestoppers reward money to bring Cupcake home. The More Than Conquerors Church in Birmingham had a breast cancer awareness event and decided it was a perfect opportunity to raise money for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney by selling cupcakes.

Cupcakes for “Cupcake.”

The church partnered with Crimestoppers, V.I.R.T.U.E. Inc., and K & J’s Elegant Pastries to make this event happen. Pastor Steve Green says he has seen churches across the state come together and pray for the safe return of Kamille.

“To help, you know, up that number so that somebody will say something,” Green said. “It’s been an all-day event here. The community has responded, and we’re just excited about doing our part as a church.”

$1 of each cupcake sold is going toward the Crimestoppers reward for information leading that leads to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

Sunday, October 20, marks day 8 in the search for the 3-year-old who was kidnapped from the Tom Brown Village housing community.

The Birmingham Police Department is also conducting a grid search in the Birmingham area on Sunday.

The Latest in the search for Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney: The Birmingham Police Dept. is conducting a grid search for the missing 3-year-old. Police did not specify where, but will let CBS 42 know more details upon the conclusion of the search. — CBS 42 (@CBS_42) October 20, 2019

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777. Those wishing to contribute to Crime Stoppers’ reward may donate by calling (205) 224-5003.