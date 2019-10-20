Community holds recipe exchange through box in downtown Athens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - People in Athens are passing down their old recipes not just to their families but to members of their community.

If you walk near High Cotton Arts in downtown Athens you might notice a little white box. The treasures inside are meant for all to share.

It's a community recipe exchange and organizers said it gives everyone an opportunity to try something new.

"I just think it's a great way for the community to share those recipes that they've passed down from mothers and grandmothers and aunts. Just share it with others and come borrow a recipe or leave a recipe," said Holly Holman with the City of Athens.

Right now there's only one recipe box but organizers said if they see the recipe box is popular with the community that they will place them in different parts of the city.