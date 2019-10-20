Businesses booming after Cecil Ashburn Drive reopens two lanes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- It's been only been two days since Cecil Ashburn Drive opened up two weeks early and it's not just exciting for drivers. Businesses say they've seen a significant difference already.

"Every time that I've actually been able to look at tables aside from cooking we've seen maybe two, three tables open," said Steven Mink who works at Anaheim Chili.

Steven Mink is a cook at Anaheim Chili in Jones Valley. He said since the road reopened, business has been outstanding.

"We've had some of our best days since the restaurant even opened and we expect a whole lot of people to keep coming back out. We are trying to keep up but we are hanging in there," said Mink.

Mink says the closure took its toll on business, but they held on, knowing it would come to an end.

"The Jones Valley area definitely saw it and we saw it over here and we are doing a lot better now. We are glad to see everybody back over here," said Mink.

Mink believes regular customers didn't want to go out of their way to stop by for a meal.

He understands that the expansion of Cecil Ashburn Drive is needed for future growth in the area and says it can only get better from here.

"As soon as they open up two lanes we are expecting a whole lot more over in this area also... but just having the road back open alone is amazing," said Mink.

Phase two of the construction project will continue through the Spring of 2020 when all four lanes will be reopened.

Huntsville Police say drivers should be careful on the road and remember that the area is an active construction zone with a 35-mile per hour speed limit.