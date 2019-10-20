× Auburn Police investigate Sunday morning robbery

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn Police are investigating a robbery near the Auburn University campus.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Auburn University Campus Safety said a woman told Auburn Police an assailant poked her in the back with an unknown object and demanded her wallet.

The assailant is described as a black male, 5′ 9″ tall, between 170-180 pounds, wearing a black jacket, white shirt, and black hat.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the statement.

Anyone with information on the assailant should contact Auburn Police at (334) 501-3100.