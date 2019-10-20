A Missouri man who survived a week in his car at the bottom of a ravine has died, police say

(CNN) — A Missouri man who survived a week at the bottom of a ravine after his car went off the road has died, police said Sunday.

Ryan Linneman, 37, died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident, according to Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department.

Linneman was found a week after his family reported him missing on October 10. His 2004 Honda Accord had gone off a road near Kansas City, police told CNN at the time, and came to rest at the bottom of a 50-foot ravine, where he was discovered by a motorbiker riding off-trail.

Linneman was taken to the hospital in critical condition with multiple fractures and severe frostbite, Depue said at the time.