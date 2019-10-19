Work begins on new elementary school site in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – Workers broke ground on the new elementary school site in Madison on Friday morning.

The future elementary school site is located next to the Kroger on Wall Triana in Madison.

This school, as well as future planned schools, are funded from the property tax increase that Madison residents voted into effect in early September.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker said the elementary school was the district’s first priority to build to ease overcrowding.

The future school will be named by the board of education.

“The site prep will take a little while, about three months, and we believe in February, early spring, February-March time frame, you’ll actually start to see the building come out of the ground,” said Robby Parker.

The new elementary school is slated to open in the fall of 2021.

Future construction projects include a new middle school set to open in the fall of 2022 and additions to Bob Jones High School and James Clemens High School in the coming years.