Tennessee man dead after Friday night boating accident in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities said a Tennesse man was killed on the Tennessee River near Scottsboro Friday night.

According to ALEA, Gregory Lawson, 51, was killed when he and a woman were canoeing along the Tennessee River and the boat capsized around 7 p.m.

The woman was uninjured and was able to swim to shore.