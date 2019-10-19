Strong To Severe Storms Possible Monday

Strong to severe storms Monday: A line of strong to severe storms will move into north Alabama ahead of a cold front Monday. This line of storms will be capable of producing some severe weather. The main threat these storms will pose is strong straight line winds, although we can’t rule out some isolated flash flooding or a spin up tornado or two. The timing of this line of storms will be from Monday afternoon through Monday night.

The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center puts ALL of north Alabama in a risk for severe storms.

Areas west of Huntsville are under a “slight” risk for severe storms. That means a few storms will likely be strong to severe, and it’s where the highest severe weather risk will be Monday. Areas east of Huntsville are under a “marginal” risk. This means while most storms are likely to be below severe limits, a few storms could be strong and become briefly severe.

The bottom line: Strong to severe storms are likely Monday, and you should be prepared for a line of storms that could produce strong winds, heavy rain, and perhaps a couple of spin-up tornadoes.

One way to stay informed as storms move through is to have Live Alert 19 on your phone.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

