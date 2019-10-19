Watch Live: CBS Sports presents (2) LSU vs. Mississippi State

Prayer vigil held as search for missing girl continues

Posted 3:16 pm, October 19, 2019, by

Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney (Photo: WIAT/Jazmyne Smith)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Community members held a prayer vigil for a missing 3-year-old who police believe was abducted a week ago.

News outlets report family members and supporters gathered Saturday at St. James AME Church. The church is a few blocks from the housing development where the child disappeared.

Kamille McKinney disappeared last Saturday during a birthday party.

Police on Friday released surveillance video in the case. The video shows two children playing — one of them believed to be Kamille McKinney. One man walks by the children without stopping. Later, the children leave with a second man who walks with a distinctive limp.

Police said the second man is a suspect in the case, but they also want to speak with the first man as a potential witness.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.