Multi-agency operation leads to drug trafficking arrest in Red Bank

RED BANK, Ala. – Friday, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Courtland man after discovering meth during a traffic stop.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the VICE and Narcotics Unit stopped Tariq Demon Jones, 26, outside a store at the intersection of Highways 101 and 184 in Red Bank.

The Sheriff’s Office stated deputies found three-quarters of a pound of meth in the car.

Jones was taken to the Lawrence County Jail and is being held on $10,000 bond.

The Lawrence County VICE and Narcotics Unit was assisted by ALEA, the U.S. Marshals, the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force, the Franklin County Drug Task Force, the Colbert County Drug Task Force, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee Police and the Lawrence County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office.