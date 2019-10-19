× Madison man pleads guilty to enticing 16-year-old for sex

MISSOURI – An Alabama man has pleaded guilty to enticing a 16-year-old girl from Missouri to have sex with him.

James Reece Vance, 43, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court. Documents stated he used the Game of War mobile app to meet her.

Our news partners at AL.com report Vance is from Madison, and court documents further state he and the 16-year-old had multiple email exchanges between March 7 and May 8, 2017.

Vance traveled to Kansas City, Missouri twice in April 2017 to meet the teen for sex.

Vance faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender after he is released.