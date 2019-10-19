Kelley’s Rainbow shelter in Albertville accepting donations following flood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - Flooded floors and backed up pipes led to a huge mess for women and children living in the Kelley's Rainbow shelter in Albertville earlier this week.

The deteriorating pipes are to blame, and the repairs could be expensive for the North Alabama nonprofit.

The wastewater also caused damage to the laminate flooring and the baseboards in the bathroom and storage areas.

Shelter leaders are asking for cleaning supply donations since all of what they had was used to clean and sanitize the mess.

"This is communal living and we have many families from all walks of life that are entering in and out of the shelter on a daily basis. Obviously, it's really important to keep everything as sanitized as possible to keep down the germs," said Carla Wood with Kelley's Rainbow.

Kelley's Rainbow leaders don't know right now how much the bill for the fix will be, but it could cost thousands.

They've already gotten several donations, but could always use more. They also always accept monetary donations in case other problems come up.