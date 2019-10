HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Multiple crews from Huntsville Fire and Rescue were called to a fire Saturday afternoon.

According to a Nixle alert from Huntsville Fire, firefighters responded around noon.

Crews on scene told WHNT News 19 nobody was at the used car lot, but there was extensive damage mainly in one room, with smoke damage throughout the building.

They further stated an investigator was on the way and the fire was extinguished quickly.