Huntsville Downtown Square building set for facelift

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A building in the heart of the Huntsville Downtown Square is slated for a facelift.

Crunkleton Commerical Real Estate’s next project is a renovation of 125 North Side Square, which currently houses a Jimmy John’s location.

Once completed, the three-story building will be called the “Corner Office,” and will feature retail/restaurant/entertainment space on the first floor, with office space on the second and third floors.

Notable improvements include a new lobby on the ground floor for the office spaces, along with balconies on the front of the building (which faces towards the Madison County Courthouse).

A fresh coat of paint will round out exterior improvements, while interior renovations will update the current spaces and retain the building’s original charm. Crunkleton said one example of this would be exposed brick accents.

Crunkleton stated they plan for the improvements to be finished by the end of 2019.