Huntsville Arts Week kicks off 10-day event celebration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The first Huntsville Arts Week kicked off last night.

The 10-day event celebrates dance, art, theater, music, and more in Huntsville.

It started last night with the LIT Festival. LIT stands for light innovation technology.

Last night there was a food truck rally on Church Street and light installations in Big Spring Park and Northside Square.

“Huntsville is just super unique, very techy, engineers, lots going on. So really this is a night to showcase it in a really really unique and interactive way, with STEM and STEAM projects also happening,” said Hayley Bair Sanders with Downtown Huntsville Inc.

The event began last night and continues tonight from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

It is free to attend and all ages are welcome.

Huntsville Arts Week continues with multiple events every day through October 27.