George’s Prepared Foods recalls ready-to-eat sausage for salmonella concerns

Due to salmonella concerns, George’s Prepared Foods has recalled 6,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage.

Affected products were produced on April 19, April 27, May 7, and May 9, with establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” and include:

24.92-oz. packages of “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894

24.92-oz. packages of “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897

35.6-oz. packages of “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by dates of 11/03/19 or 11/5/19 and lot codes 1271972894 or 1291972894

The company stated no confirmed reports of injuries or sickness had been received.

Customers who have affected products should either return them to the store or throw them away.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact George’s Prepared Foods at (800) 471-9665.