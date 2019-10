× Fort Payne man killed in motorcycle wreck

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A Fort Payne man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Saturday morning.

According to ALEA, Jackl Shane Gardner, 61, was when his Harley Davidson left the road and hit a fence at 3 a.m.

The wreck occurred on DeKalb County Road 51 one mile north of Collinsville.

Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene.