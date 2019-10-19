Community comes together for annual Athens Grease Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - Scattered showers Saturday didn't stop people from attending the Athens Grease Festival.

The event took place on the downtown square with fun for the entire family.

Some came dressed for the occasion in togas.

Organizers said the event is always tons of fun, but it also serves a greater purpose.

"It really helps bring people into downtown, give them a sense of what Downtown Athens has to offer, and also it gives us funds to do revitalization throughout the year," said Tere Richardsons of Athens Main Street.

Food vendors from across North Alabama stopped by with their take on the best greasy foods.

Everything from funnel cakes to fried BBQ ribs was available.

Organizers say nearly one thousand people attended the event despite the drizzle.