Albertville Police Department mourns the loss of police K-9

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – The Albertville Police Department is grieving the loss of one of their own.

K-9 Officer Skaggs said in a Facebook post by the Albertville Police Department that his K-9 partner, Nitro, passed away Saturday morning.

Office Skaggs said, “for those of you that had the pleasure of working with him, and just being around him, know that he was an awesome partner and friend.”

Skaggs went on to describe Nitro as “an awesome dog, partner, and friend.”