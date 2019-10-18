Wine Down Huntsville happening Oct. 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Wine Down Huntsville is a signature event for wine lovers in Huntsville and for Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Alabama.

Crowds will enjoy an unprecedented evening of food and wine, accompanied by live entertainment, silent auction, a beer garden, and all sorts of fun.

It's happening October 25 from 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the Roundhouse Depot located at 398 Monroe Street in Huntsville

Admission is $65 at the door, $55 for early bird tickets. You can find more information and to buy tickets, click here.