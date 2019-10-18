× Water reclamation, problem solving, passion highlight SpaceApps Challenge Kickoff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The SpaceApps Challenge kicked off Friday, October 18 with keynotes from several STEM leaders.

NASA’s Dr. Jill Williamson headlined the morning keynote.

Williamson works on the Environmental Control and Life Support System aboard the International Space Station, specifically the part which handles water reclamation.

She even said some of the current research and work may even help with future missions on Project Artemis.

Williamson, along with Destin Sandlin, discussed how the water reclaimer works, even going as far as saying astronauts drink some of the cleanest water known to man.

Attendees asked several different questions.

And of course, Sandlin and Williamson not only smelled, but tasted the water too.

Girls, Inc. put together a team, and its members said they all got into the competition because they all wanted to learn more.

The code writing part of the SpaceApps Challenge gets underway on Saturday, October 19 at 11 a.m. All code is frozen at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, with final judging starting at 5 p.m.