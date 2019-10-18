× State Report Card: North Alabama school district scores

Alabama’s third annual school report card grades are out, and the news is good. As was the case with the last round of grades, there are more A’s and B’s, with fewer C’s, D’s, and F’s statewide.

Governor Kay Ivey is also president of the state school board. She acknowledged the success shown by improved school and district grades but said there is always more to do to improve student outcomes.

“We can all agree that every Alabama student deserves the best educational opportunities, and any growth and achievement should be celebrated,” she wrote in a statement to our news partners AL.com. “Even while strides are being taken to improve Alabama’s education system,” Ivey continued, “more must be done so that our students and our teachers have the best chance at success. Localized efforts are driving the progress we are seeing here, but it remains my goal to see that happening all across the state.”

Here’s a way to find the 2018-19 score for every school. The grade a school is assigned is on a typical 100-point scale. The school name is listed first, and you can narrow down the view by system.

Twelve Alabama schools earned perfect scores of 100, up from four last year.

In eight of Alabama’s 137 school districts, every school earned an ‘A’ (North Alabama schools in Bold)

Arab City – 4 schools ,

, Auburn City – 13 schools,

Cullman City – 5 schools,

Homewood City – 5 schools,

Madison City – 11 schools ,

, Mountain Brook City – 6 schools,

Trussville City – 5 schools,

Vestavia Hills City – 8 schools

There were 23 schools earning an F grade in the state.

In Huntsville City Schools, one school earned an F, down from four schools last year. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary scored a 58, up from a 56 last year. The district as a whole went from a C last year to a B.

Districts are graded and those grades soared, with nearly double the number of districts earning A’s this year compared to last year.

State-wide district grades

26 A’s, up from 15 last year,

80 B’s, up from 70 last year,

29 C’s, down from 42 last year,

3 D’s, down from 10 last year.

North Alabama school district scores:

Albertville City – B, 86

Arab City – A, 94

Athens City – B, 85

Boaz City – B, 83

Colbert County – B, 83

Cullman City – A, 93

Cullman County – A, 90

Decatur City – B, 83

DeKalb County – B, 80

Florence City – A, 90

Fort Payne City – B, 89

Franklin County – B, 82

Guntersville City – A, 91

Hartselle City – A, 94

Huntsville City – B, 82

Jackson County – B, 84

Lauderdale County – B, 87

Lawrence County – B, 84

Limestone County – B, 85

Madison City – A, 96

Madison County – A, 90

Marshall County – B, 82

Morgan County – B, 87

Muscle Shoals City – A, 93

Russellville City – B, 89

Scottsboro City – B, 89

Sheffield City – B, 84

Tuscumbia City – B, 84

Here’s a map of all three years of district grades. Hover over each district for more information.