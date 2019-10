MADISON, Ala. – The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hitting it out of the park with the construction of Toyota Field.

The team tweeted pictures on Friday of new additions in the stadium.

The Trash Pandas said the first seat in Totota Field was installed on Friday morning.

What a BIG day! Friday, 10.18.2019

Our first seat was installed this morning! πŸ˜€

We are officially 180 days away from OPENING DAY!

And get ready for more great announcements coming soon!

We're just get'n warmed up! πŸ˜€πŸ—‘οΈπŸΌβšΎοΈ pic.twitter.com/vYNkcPNmYl — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) October 18, 2019

The team also said the railings on the Rock Porch and sod on the field were installed on Friday afternoon.

Can today get any better out at Toyota Field??

It can!!

The railings are in on the Rock Porch! πŸ˜€ pic.twitter.com/pVNuvPf5PN — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) October 18, 2019

Y’all had enough fun yet?

We didn’t think so!!!

HAPPY FRIDAY!!!

The sod is being installed!! πŸ˜€πŸ˜€πŸ˜€ pic.twitter.com/rXRdWfeoh5 — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) October 18, 2019

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are only 180 days away from opening day.