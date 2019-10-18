North Alabama community donates dollars, diapers, and wipes during The Great Diaper Drive Blitz Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - The Great Diaper Drive Blitz Day 2019 showed how incredibly supportive the community is in North Alabama.

Staff from the Food Bank of North Alabama, iHeartMedia Huntsville, Rocket City Mom, and WHNT News 19 collected donations from 5:00 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Walmart on Madison Boulevard.

People of all ages donated diapers and wipes to the Food Bank of North Alabama's diaper bank to be distributed across the area.

"I just wanted to help," said Esther Harris.

Some donors represented an organization.

"One of our key principles is community service," said Walter Willis, member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. "We want to give back to the community and make sure the those that don't have opportunities or are less fortunate get the same opportunities or are afforded the same opportunities that we are."

Other donors represented a business.

"Huntsville has supported Club Forty7 for so many years, we saw an opportunity to give back, we love to give back, love a good cause. It only seemed right," said Anderson Ward, Club Forty7 promoter.

Some even donated because they remembered when they were in need.

"It's something I wanted to do because I've been there, said Delores Dailey. "It's just the right thing to do."

Area Walmart stores donated 1,500 dollars worth of diapers to Blitz Day.

The drive also received a major donation of 4,839.45 dollars from iHeart Radio.

WHNT News 19 partnered with Redstone Federal Credit Union and Crestwood Medical Center for the 2019 Great Diaper Drive.

"We put out the call to our employees to provide diapers, to those who were able to do that, and had such a great response," said Patricia Lloyd with Redstone Federal Credit Union.

"I just know those diapers are needed by so many families and will make such a huge impact," said Katie Parkes, Crestwood Labor and Delivery Nurse.

Thursday was full of fun and games, but most importantly full of donations on behalf of the families that need them.

The generosity of cash donations Thursday totaled to1,630 dollars for the Food Bank of North Alabama.

The final amount of diapers and wipes donated at Blitz Day has not been tallied, but WHNT News 19 will report on-air and online the final amount donated.

People who were unable to donate at Blitz Day may still donate online.