Madison City Schools earn top marks on annual state report card

MADISON, Ala. -- Madison City Schools earned straight A's for the third year in a row on the state report card issued by the Alabama State Department of Education.

The assessment gave Madison a grade of 96 overall, up from 92 last year. All 11 Madison City Schools also received an A for the third consecutive year, with numerical scores improving in all but one school, which only fell form a 99 to a 98. Only eight out of 137 school systems statewide had every school earning an A. Madison is the largest district in the state to receive all A’s.

“That’s a direct reflection on the students and the teachers because that’s where this is coming from," said Madison City Superintendent Robby Parker.

The Department of Education grades based on metrics like test scores, attendance, graduation rate, and college and career readiness. And despite all A's, Parker said the school administration will never become complacent.

“Absolutely, we can always improve," he said.

Parker said the fact that all schools are so close in score highlight an important point on rezoning: that no matter where a child lives in Madison, he or she will be zoned to a quality school.

Here are the numerical grades by school: