Jackson County Sheriff's Office searching for missing senior

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing senior.

The Sheriff’s Office said 83-year-old Beverly Moumblow went missing Thursday afternoon.

She was last seen wearing pants and a sweater.

The Sheriff’s Office said she suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Anyone with information as to where she may be is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (256) 574-2610.