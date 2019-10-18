Huntsville Police are preparing for a spooktacular Halloween party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Some officers from the Huntsville Police Department may be looking a little spooky this Halloween. HPD are hosting their fall festival and Halloween celebrations.

The event is on Halloween night at the Jaycee building and surrounding festival grounds on Airport Road from 6 - 10 p.m. There will be a haunted house, food trucks, go-karts and bounce houses. Make sure to dress up in your best costume as there will also be a costume contest for boys and girls starting at 7 p.m.

Admission is free, and the first 500 attendees will receive a Halloween bag.

Officer Joel Stevens from HPD West Precinct said some of his colleagues already have their costumes chosen.

“What we wanted to do was provide a safe atmosphere for all the kids to go trick or treating,” said Stevens. “All the businesses are going to be set up along the runway so you can go from location to location and actually trick or treat the businesses.”

A free bus will run every 30 minutes, stopping at 9 p.m. Buses will leave the West Precinct, located at 2110 West Clinton Avenue. The city bus service will leave Lakewood Elementary School, located at 3501 Kennwood Drive NW. Minors need to be accompanied by an adult to ride the bus.